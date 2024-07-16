SpaceX and X Are Moving to TX to Escape Totalitarian Ideology

SpaceX CEO and X are moving to Texas and leaving California over the new totalitarian child transitioning law that puts the state in charge of children. Owner Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he will move the headquarters of both companies from California to Texas.

Musk said the move is in response to Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) signing a new law on Tuesday that bars school districts in California from requiring parents to be notified of a child’s gender identification change.

“I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children,” Musk said on X.

Gov. Newsom is a woke fool.

California became the first U.S. state to bar school districts from requiring staff to notify parents of their child’s gender. The law bans school rules requiring teachers and other staff to disclose a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation to any other person without the child’s permission. Proponents of the legislation say it will help protect LGBTQ students who live in unwelcoming households. However, opponents say it will hinder schools’ ability to be more transparent with parents.

This is upside down, and it’s immoral.

The legislation comes amid a nationwide debate over local school districts and the rights of parents and LGBTQ students.

Keeping children safe is to keep a totalitarian government as far away from them as possible. The State wants to control your children.

“This law helps keep children safe while protecting the critical role of parents,” Brandon Richards, a spokesperson for Newsom, said in a statement. “It protects the child-parent relationship by preventing politicians and school staff from inappropriately intervening in family matters and attempting to control if, when, and how families have deeply personal conversations.”

What Gilhooley is this? Of course, they are not protecting trans kids. They’re putting them in anger. Parents, wake up!