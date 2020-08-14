Breaking…Cali ban on magazines of more than 10 rounds is unconstitutional

BREAKING: Duncan v Becerra (9th Circuit): 9th Circuit rules that the ban on possession of magazines that hold more than ten rounds of ammunition violates the 2nd Amendment.

That’s from the 9th Circuit! A victory for sanity!

The panel ruled that California’s ban on rifle and pistol magazines holding more than 10 bullets is unconstitutional, violating the 2nd and 5th Amendments.

Consuelo M. Callahan and Kenneth K. Lee, Circuit Judges, and Barbara M. G. Lynn, District Judge. Opinion by Judge Lee; Dissent by Judge Lynn.

READ THE DECISION

