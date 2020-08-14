Dr. Fauci says there’s ‘no reason’ people can’t vote in person safely (video)

If you can riot and protest en masse during the lockdown, you certainly can vote!

Dr. Fauci, the very popular head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said there is “no reason” Americans can’t vote safely “in person.” The caveat is voters must follow proper social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think if carefully done, according to the guidelines, there’s no reason that I can see why that not be the case,” Fauci told ABC News this week. “If you go and wear a mask, if you observe the physical distancing, and don’t have a crowded situation, there’s no reason why shouldn’t be able to do that.”

Fauci added that individuals who are “compromised physically or otherwise” and who are not interested in physically going to the polls on Election Day, can use mail-in voting.

But Fauci doubled-down, saying “there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to vote in person or otherwise.”

Just four months ago, he was uncertain we could do so.

WATCH DR. FAUCI

Can people safely go out and vote in person this year? Hear what Dr. Fauci has to say and watch the entire conversation here: https://t.co/ULllc1mggL pic.twitter.com/WwiVvnTmO5 — National Geographic (@NatGeo) August 13, 2020

DEMS PUSH FOR MAIL-IN VOTING

The president and the Republican National Committee have filed lawsuits in several states. They are hitting back against efforts by Democrats to overhaul voting laws in response to the pandemic.

Trump, during an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo this week, slammed universal mail-in voting. He warned of “the greatest fraud in history.” Attorney General Bill Barr has said much the same thing.

Biden campaign Rapid Response Director Andrew Bates on Thursday called the practice of mail-in voting safe. [Democrats don’t really believe that. It would be back to the days of stuffing the ballots.]

“The President of the United States is sabotaging a basic service that hundreds of millions of people rely upon,” said Bates, referring to the U.S. Postal Service, “cutting a critical lifeline for rural economies and for delivery of medicines, because he wants to deprive Americans of their fundamental right to vote safely during the most catastrophic public health crisis in over 100 years — a crisis so devastatingly worsened by his own failed leadership that we are now the hardest-hit country in the world by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump will give the USPS $25 billion if the Democrats make some concessions. Currently, they won’t deal with the new relief bill unless Republicans agree to a $2 trillion bill. His problem with the post office isn’t mail-in voting. It’s losing vast sums of money.