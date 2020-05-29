Breaking…George Floyd’s alleged killer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday – updated

Update: He was charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter according to the Wall Street Journal.
ABC News 7 is reporting that the former officer who allegedly killed George Floyd on Monday has been arrested. He is seen on video pressing his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Mr. Floyd later died of asphyxiation according to some reports.
Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said state investigators arrested Derek Chauvin.
The arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct that had been abandoned by officers, and destroyed 170 businesses through looting and vandalism.
On Friday, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Chauvin is the former officer in the video seen around the world with his knee on Floyd’s neck. He’d been with Minneapolis police for 19 years.
It was not immediately clear what the expected charges Chauvin could face are. Answers will likely be provided by Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, as he has scheduled a press conference at 1 p.m. concerning a “major development” in the case, CBS Local reported.
Story will be updated.
This may well be a huge mistake. It took around 8 months for Justine Diamond to get justice from the hands of Muhammed Noori. It take “time to build” a case. If mistakes are made by the prosecution team then the case is lost. Unfortunately, here, politicians feel the need to rush into the case in order to appease the public. This Never ends well. We have NO idea what transpired before the video in question. Only one other video shows Floyd being arrested and handcuffed and walked out of frame. Nothing is known between That time and the beginning of the video with Floyd on the ground. There was another case whereby a man was being transported, while shackled, only to get the officers gun and shoot the officer.
The Supreme Court has already ruled that police have certain rights of immunity. This can put in danger any case that isn’t well thought out. Then there’s the “what if”. What IF the man Didn’t die of asphyxiation. That would call into question the cause of death and possibly exonerate the officer. We don’t know if an autopsy has been done as yet. We still cannot be sure “how much” pressure was applied to the victims neck. Was it enough to cause death. These are a few of many questions that Will be brought up at trial and if preparation hasn’t been thorough the case is lost. I know of one low-life who has been a 40 year criminal, and has been a jailhouse lawyer throughout that time, and has filed many Pro Se cases and gotten by with quite a bit. Winning a case is Not an absolute.
I agree, we know very little about what happened there. Recall all the disinformation in the Michael Brown death. It was all shown to be false. When under oath, black witnesses contradicted the media story in court.
As Dershowitz has pointed out that there is too much of a political component in the justice system, such as Attorneys General and Prosecutors. This prosecutor falls prey to the same circumstances. In order to be “elected” they have the need to be zealous. That zealotry can oftentimes be a disaster.
I saw the video in question long before it went viral and was highly upset and angry over it and said as much to my sister and son. After an initial response a person has to consider how best to seek justice for any victim. Rushing to justice and violence can lead to a loss of actual justice.
He’ll have to take one for the team or the glorious new North Somalia will be burnt to the ground.
A fair trail of impartial jurors? All of that is gone as part of the Fundamental Transformation.
Forward! The Great Leap Cliff Edge.
That’s a weak charge given the hysteria, and rush to judgement. It will be difficult to prove.
Consider how these hysterias ended in recent years.