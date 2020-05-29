Breaking…George Floyd’s alleged killer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday – updated

Update: He was charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter according to the Wall Street Journal.

ABC News 7 is reporting that the former officer who allegedly killed George Floyd on Monday has been arrested. He is seen on video pressing his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Mr. Floyd later died of asphyxiation according to some reports.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said state investigators arrested Derek Chauvin.

The arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct that had been abandoned by officers, and destroyed 170 businesses through looting and vandalism.

On Friday, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Chauvin is the former officer in the video seen around the world with his knee on Floyd’s neck. He’d been with Minneapolis police for 19 years.

It was not immediately clear what the expected charges Chauvin could face are. Answers will likely be provided by Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, as he has scheduled a press conference at 1 p.m. concerning a “major development” in the case, CBS Local reported.

