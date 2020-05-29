Gov Waltz Was Punked by President Trump

Minnesota Governor Waltz addressed the violence in Minneapolis. He begged the rioters and other criminals to behave and apologized for the arrest of CNN reporters who apparently didn’t get out of the way of a sweep fast enough.

Waltz assured the audience that there will be justice in George Floyd’s death.

Waltz took responsibility for doing a bad job of controlling the mayhem last night. Mayor Frey also did a terrible job.

Right before his speech, the President tweeted from a position of strength, which is why we say Waltz got punked.

BEGGING THE RIOTERS

Governor Waltz said, “I won’t patronize you as a white man about living those experiences… but I am asking you to help us,” Walz said. “Help us use humane ways to get the streets to a place where we can restore the justice so that those who are expressing rage and anger and demanding justice are heard, not those who throw firebombs into businesses.”

Walz added that the looting and violence were counterproductive to the ultimate goal of seeking justice for Floyd.

“We can’t have it because we can’t function as a society and I refuse to have it take away from the attention of the state,” he said.

Walz also referenced Philando Castile and other black people who have died in Minnesota at the hands of police.

“Their voices went unheard, and new generations of pain are manifesting itself in front of the world,” Walz said. “And the world is watching.”

The biggest problem with Waltz begging the rioters to behave, besides the obvious, is that most of these rioters came from outside the city specifically to riot. Many appeared to be Black Lives Matter and Antifa. Begging won’t work.

Who led Minneapolis riots? BLM or Antifa? @mrandyngo: "I think it was both." Organization occurred "in real time on social media…clearest evidence of Antifa's presence in addition to Black Bloc uniforms & weapons" happened on Twitter w/extremist anti-cop hashtags/crowdfunding.

Lawrence Jones of Fox News was there last night and said much the same thing. The community wanted to protest peacefully.

PRESIDENT TRUMP PUNKS WALTZ

Shortly before Waltz’s press conference, President Trump tweeted, “The National Guard has arrived on the scene. They are in Minneapolis and fully prepared. George Floyd will not have died in vain. Respect his memory!!!”

The National Guard has arrived on the scene. They are in Minneapolis and fully prepared. George Floyd will not have died in vain. Respect his memory!!!

Waltz doesn’t find the President’s tweets helpful, but this is a man who didn’t handle three days of riots. He looks very weak next to Trump. What was needed were rubber bullets, tear gas, hoses. In no way should police evacuate or let 170 businesses go up in flames after looting.

As for CNN, they keep calling the rioters, “mostly peaceful protesters.” They don’t need to be on the scene.

Floyd, 46, died in police custody Monday night under awful circumstances. He was arrested after an employee at a grocery store called police to accuse Floyd of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

Mr. Floyd, who is black, was then handcuffed by officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, and pushed to the ground. A cell phone video shows Floyd’s head is turned to the side and he does not appear to be resisting. Chauvin has his knee pressed to the back of Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd is seen gasping for air and begging Chauvin to stop. He does not. Bystanders are also heard shouting at Chauvin to take his knee off Floyd’s neck.

The other three officers on the scene did not intervene.

WHERE’S JOE?

Where is Joe Biden, by the way?

All we saw was this tweet someone posted for him with his black mask up to his eyeballs, virtue signaling the whole symbolic mask thingy.

George Floyd deserved better and his family deserves justice. His life mattered. I'm grateful for the swift action in Minneapolis to fire the officers involved — they must be held responsible for their egregious actions. The FBI should conduct a thorough investigation.

That’s so weak.

THE GOVERNOR’S SPEECH: