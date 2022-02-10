Breaking…Inflation Jumped to 7.5% for the Year, More Than Expected

BREAKING: U.S. inflation jumps to 7.5% year-over-year in January, a 40 year high and more than expected.

The Labor Department said Thursday that consumer prices jumped 7.5% last month compared with 12 months earlier, the steepest year-over-year increase since February 1982. Shortages of supplies and workers, heavy doses of federal aid, too much funny money in the system, ultra-low interest rates, and robust consumer spending combined to send inflation accelerating in the past year.

“Increases in the indexes for food, electricity, and shelter were the largest contributors to the seasonally adjusted all items increase,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a release.

There aren’t many signs indicating inflation will slow down.

Wages are rising at the fastest pace in at least 20 years. Ports and warehouses are overwhelmed, with hundreds of workers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation’s busiest, out sick last month. Many products and parts remain in short supply as a result.

Americans now struggle to pay for food, gas, rent, and other necessities. It is a big problem for Joe Biden. The media can hide much of the destruction he is racking up but not inflation. That is something everyone understands. This is an enormous tax on Americans and a huge price to pay for electing a Democrat with dementia.

We can’t survive three years of this.

