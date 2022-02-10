DHS Is Ready for a So-Far Non-Existent Convoy to the Super Bowl

DHS is warning that a truck convoy from California is coming to the Super Bowl. They announced it dramatically with this line: #WeAreDHS, and we are teaming up to secure the #SBLVI. Judging from our southern border, WeAreDHS are a complete waste.

They’re tracking them as we speak, only there is nothing to track. They haven’t formed and there probably is little support. It is California, after all.

The LA Times reports: Multiple federal sources, however, said fliers posted on the web calling for a protest or truck protest at Sunday’s Super Bowl in Inglewood are vague and it’s unclear whether there is any real support. Those sources, who were not authorized to discuss the information gathered by federal agencies, say the intelligence so far shows there are no physical efforts to carry out that call.

In other words, the only thing indicating a protest are flyers. Social media’s hysterical Left claims they are coming to take down the Super Bowl. Those are the reports DHS is responding to, not actual reality.

DHS “has received reports of truck drivers potentially planning to block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates. The convoy will potentially begin in California as early as mid-February, potentially impacting the Super Bowl scheduled for 13 February and the State of the Union address scheduled for 1 March.”

They did mention that the protesters are not planning any violence but they said, “if hundreds of trucks converge in a major metropolitan city, the potential exists to severely disrupt transportation, federal government operations, commercial facilities, and emergency services through gridlock and potential counter-protests.”

When the Left is violent, they let it go on for months, but when the Right protests, they are on top of it.

They’re ready for the non-existent convoy but not for border control.

#WeAreDHS, and we are teaming up to secure the #SBLVI. Follow along all week #DHSxSBLVI ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4JM0prW06K — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 7, 2022

