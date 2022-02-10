We’d Better Act or We Won’t Have a Country

If Americans don’t vote for Republicans, despite their flaws in 2022 and 2024, we will not have a country. It’s not clear that we have one now. We also need to take our cues from Canada right now. Great democracies are known to last no more than 250 years and here we are – closing in. We are on the decline and Democrats are our Visigoths.

We don’t really have a country right now. The US does not have borders and anonymous foreigners pour in, our laws are ignored at the will of the rulers and crime is rampant, law enforcement can’t do their jobs, and Americans who speak out against it are silenced. People from all over the world are coming at the invitation of Democrats and most will never share our values. The people in power do what they want and ignore or demonize those who disagree. We don’t even know to what extent the President is able to do his job because he has dementia and the people he’s hired, who are not elected, are all far-left globalists looking for a New World Order.

The most pressing problem — and one that adds to the rise in crime in our cities — is illegal immigration. We know that criminals are streaming in non-stop and they’re bringing guns, drugs, and sex slaves – many are child sex slaves – with them.

THE END OF ICE, INTERNAL LAW ENFORCEMENT

The Washington Examiner reports: U.S. immigration agencies facing an illegal migrant border surge of up to 7,000 a day are deporting an average of just 100 a day. The numbers are “historically low.”

It appears that the administration has removed ICE’s primary role of removing illegal aliens. They’re ‘disappearing’ them which is what progressives have demanded. It is a disaster. They made far more arrests that led to prosecution than the FBI.

“For all intents and purposes, the Biden administration has implemented the radical left’s goal of abolishing ICE,” said Dan Stein, president of FAIR.

The numbers, which should make the many open borders groups gleeful, showed that 55,590 deportable aliens were removed in fiscal 2021, and FAIR says half occurred in the last four months of the Trump administration. That’s down significantly from the 185,884 deportations in FY 2020 and the 267,258 removed in FY 2019. Keep in mind, many more are pouring in unnoticed since our borders open and Border Patrol are now travel agents for illegals.

Every month, we have the population of a small city streaming into this country. Most will change our values, our culture, our politics, and make us into the country they are fleeing.

There are many more who come in unnoticed and uncounted.

JUST A FEW CLIPS FROM THE ONLY REPORTER COVERING THE BORDER

More migrant families arrive in La Joya, TX after crossing illegally this afternoon. There have been many Nicaraguans recently. BP sources tell me most Nicaraguans are being released because their gov won’t accept them back w/out their passport, and many discard them. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/hz3lcpgOga — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 9, 2022

I’m told the driver was a US citizen and that the driver was attempting to smuggle the weapons into Mexico. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 9, 2022

A previously removed felon was arrested by Nogales Station agents west of the Port of #Nogales. Records revealed that Jose Vazquez-Ramirez, a Mexican citizen, was convicted in #California for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under 16. #BorderSecurity = National Security pic.twitter.com/NiNHNi0Lc8 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 10, 2022

WE ARE GETTING A LOT OF SEX PERVERTS

A 5-year-old Guatemalan girl showed up in Del Rio sector completely alone. Border Patrol sector chief @USBPChiefDRT says the girl told agents she crossed the Rio Grande by herself.

Del Rio sector encounter numbers are already far outpacing 2021, up over 215% already. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/0R9xG6UKlr — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 9, 2022

NEW: @TxDPS chased and arrested this human smuggler near Bracketville, TX. On top of having 7 illegal immigrants in his vehicle, TX DPS tells me he had more than 100 images and 30+ videos of child porn in his possession. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/aguGL0a3cY — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 8, 2022

Related