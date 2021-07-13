Breaking…Jenna Ellis quits the GOP until they return to conservatism

M. Dowling
Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis has quit the republican Party.

“Ronna McDaniel should resign,” Ellis said, before announcing her own resignation from the GOP. “I am resigning from the party …. Until the party decides that it wants to be conservative again,” Ellis continued.

“A compromised corrupted majority is not a majority worth being a part of,” Ellis said. “If we genuinely want to create a more perfect union we have to stand up for our principles against the corrupted machine of self-serving politicians in Washington.”


