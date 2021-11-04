Breaking…Main Dossier Researcher Arrested for Something

















The main researcher of the Steele dossier was arrested as part of the Trump-era special counsel inquiry led by John Durham.

Igor Danchenko, a Russia analyst who worked with Christopher Steele, the author of a dossier of rumors and unproven assertions about Donald J. Trump, was taken into custody as part of the Durham investigation.

In 2016, he gathered leads about possible links between Donald J. Trump and Russia for what turned out to be Democratic-funded opposition research.

He was the primary researcher of the so-called Steele dossier, a compendium of rumors and unproven assertions suggesting that Mr. Trump and his 2016 campaign were compromised by and conspiring with Russian intelligence officials in Moscow’s covert operation to help him defeat Hillary Clinton.

The Times sources are anonymous and Durham isn’t talking. The Times didn’t bother to say what he was arrested for.

