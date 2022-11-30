Breaking News: DJT Dined With Unacceptable People

I don’t care if Trump dined with Kanye and Nick Fuentes or if he was tricked into it. The country’s being destroyed. Millions of anonymous people are pouring in; our economy is a mess, a war hangs over us as we fight for a corrupt nation’s borders. The World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization are usurping our sovereignty, and on and on.

Yes, I care about Jews. Yes, I hate anti-semitism and all racism, and we should pay attention to that, but this Ye-Fuentes-Trump story has gone on for days. It’s a waste of time.

They Hate You – The Elites, They Hate You

American citizens don’t matter at all! Can you imagine how many hundreds of billions it costs to pay for millions of illegal aliens who will come in to vote for the welfare promoters – Democrats?

We have a double standard with everyone who doesn’t agree with the evil progressives. They’re getting away with whatever they want, while Republicans are called evil over nothing.

I don’t care about Kanye or Nick Fuentes. I don’t know if they’re bigots, and I don’t care. The entire Democrat Party is promoting identity politics — aka, racism.

DJT can eat with whoever he wants as long as Barack Obama can hang with Louis Farrakhan and race-baiting haters like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton.

Those cowardly leaders of the GOP, Mitch McConnell, and Kevin McCarthy, are feeding the leftist narrative on Trump and the new line that this is Charleston.

Again, Charleston is a lie. Trump never said the extremists were very nice people. Even CNN admitted it.

We have traffickers pouring drugs into our country to kill our youth, so I don’t care about Nick Fuentes. He should be criticized if he says something anti-Semitic, but I don’t even know if he’s done that. I think we should ignore him if that’s the kind of person he is.

Traffickers are exploiting little kids. That’s what we should care about.

BREAKING: Traffickers Exploit Illegal Child Labor With Social Security Fraud; Minor Forced to Leave School & Work 10 Hour Shifts Paying Back Cartel ‘Debt’ “I cannot work legally here” “He comes to your home & brings it [Fake Social Security Card]”pic.twitter.com/adCoEVVFra — Maura (@indiesentinel) November 30, 2022

And What’s More

We have an epidemic of excess mortality in the Western World that coincides with vaccination so you can bury your stories about Fuentes, Ye, and DJT.

We have drag queens performing lewd shows for children or reading stories to them. That’s not crazy at all.

We now teach fake history – 1619 – and anti-white, anti-American culture – CRT – to little children. We also teach them they can switch genders and mutilate their bodies. That’s what we should care about.

Ye, Fuentes, and a dinner with Trump are ridiculous distractions. Someone, please tell our Republican leaders what is important.

Our media is corrupt. We should care about that.

Do whatever you want. Care about whatever you want, but we’re being manipulated.

Most people want to love everyone and want peace. We’re being snookered. A word of advice. Stay positive, live and let live, don’t hate, and pay attention to what matters.

Related