Breaking News! DOJ Sent a Letter to Get Devon Archer Imprisoned

TAMPERING WITH A WITNESS

A key witness in the Biden crime family business, Devon Archer, could be in prison by Monday when he is supposed to testify. This is because the DOJ, Department of Injustice, by way of the Southern District of New York, asked a judge on a Saturday to arrest him on an unrelated charge.

Even if the judge doesn’t do it, it looks like a threat to silence Mr. Archer (Shut up or you’re going down?).

Archer is expected to reveal that Hunter put his then-vice president’s father on the phone with business associates at least two dozen times. This contradicts President Biden’s claim that he never spoke with Hunter Biden about any business deals.

Coincidentally, Hunter Biden’s plea deal for absolute immunity fell apart, and the next day, Jack Smith added new charges to Donald Trump’s federal charges. At the risk of sounding conspiratorial, does this sound a little too coincidental?

The DOJ isn’t just protecting the Bidens. They’re protecting themselves and the Democrats.

Maria spoke with James Colmer this morning to go over this breaking news from the Soviet Deep State. He is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

BARTIROMO: I have in my hand a letter from the Department of Justice that was sent to the Southern District of New York on Saturday. By the way, Devin Archer is testifying on Monday. Do you ever see, you usually see the DOJ send letters like this out on a Saturday?

COLMER: Never, never – this is the first time I’ve ever heard of the Department of Justice doing anything on a Saturday.

Maria Bartiromo asked Colmer to walk them through it.

COLMER: The government is apprising the court of the status of Devon Archer’s appeal of his judgment of conviction. And they request that the court set a surrender date for the defendant to report to a facility…

The letter from the Department of Justice is trying to nudge the judge to go ahead and sentence Devin Archer for something unrelated to what we’re going to be talking to him about tomorrow. It’s odd that it was issued on a Saturday. And it’s odd that it’s right before he’s scheduled to come in to have an opportunity to speak in front of the House Oversight Committee and tell the American people the truth about what really went on with Burisma.

He cautiously added that he didn’t know if this is a coincidence or another example of the weaponization of the Department of Justice.

COLMER: But I can tell you this. The lengths to which the Biden legal team has gone to try to intimidate our witnesses, to coordinate with the Department of Justice, and to certainly coordinate with the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, to encourage people not to cooperate with our investigation, to encourage banks not to turn over bank records, to encourage Treasury not to let us have access to those suspicious activity reports.

It’s very troubling and I believe that you know this is another violation of the law. This is obstruction of justice, but nevertheless, we’re going to continue to move forward and try to present the American people with the facts and the truth about this president and his family…

WATCH:

The Bidens are corrupt. Representative Nancy Mace told Maria Bartiromo, a Fox News host, that the Biden family – including Joe – may have taken in more than 50 million dollars from foreign nationals while Joe was a sitting vice president and beyond. They also have perhaps hundreds of SARS against them. [What is really shocking is how brazen and desperate they are.]

