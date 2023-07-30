BBC Creates Fake Social Media Accounts to Counter Disinformation

The BBC, which has published fake news and hates the USA, is creating fake media accounts to counter disinformation. The narrator in the BBC clip has several fake accounts to examine and dispel so-called disinformation.

Conservatives believe they think a conspiracy theory is anything they disagree with, as these private media operations conspire with government.

They decide what is disinformation and claim it causes harm. They look into funding. It’s an organized operation, one of many.

The BBC was not elected to do this. They are self-appointed and in league with the UK government which has gone mad. The US is right behind them thanks to the Biden administration.

Shouldn’t the BBC just report factual news? If they’re looking for ways to censor, it takes them away from their real job.

THE GDI CENSORS

The UK is very busy censoring the Western World, including the United States. Sentinel reported The Government Disinformation Index (GDI), which listed conservative sites in the US that they didn’t like. They then sent the list to ad companies, hoping they’d drop them. The US State Department paid them off with grants.

An executive at an ad company described it:

The Global Disinformation Index, a British organization with two affiliated U.S. nonprofit groups, is feeding secret blacklists to ad companies, such as Xandr, with the intent of shutting down websites peddling alleged “disinformation.” Now, sets of documents and emails leaked to the Washington Examiner shed light on how Xandr, which Microsoft bought in 2021 for $1 billion, has targeted disfavored speech and blocked conservative websites from reaping key ad dollars.

As stated, the UK is busy censoring conservatives. Their UK spy agencies, active during Russiagate and the pandemic, are now occupying themselves in part with the Counter Disinformation Unit or CDI.

Like the US, their government agencies are in league with private censors. They only thing they counter are conservatives, religious groups, anti-Big Pharma, climate realists, and anyone else who disagrees with them.

WE HAVE THE CDI

Reclaim the Net writes:

The CDU was established in 2019 within the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), and throughout Covid, it was used to surveil dissent and flag it for censorship. This year, the CDU has faced mounting pushback as the scale of its activities has been revealed.

But recently released witness statements from Sam Lister, director-general for strategy and operations at the DCMS, and Susannah Storey, permanent secretary at the DCMS, have revealed that the CDU has been working with UK spy agencies since its formation in early 2019.

Read the testimony on the links:

Lister’s witness statement revealed that the CDU consulted with international partners “who provide additional insights on potentially harmful disinformation, based on social media data and academic research.”

Storey’s statement elaborated on the scope of these consultations and revealed that the CDU attended multiple “disinformation sessions” with these international partners, which include the Internet Government Forum (a United Nations initiative), Digital Nations (a UK-founded network that has ten member countries), and G7 (an intergovernmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US).

They claim they are focusing on FOREIGN DISINFORMATION. That might be true, but they’ve used the same tools against UK citizens during the pandemic.

And, if that is the case, are they focusing on the US?

You need to know about these censorship tools. It’s a massive worldwide effort driven by the EU, US, UK, UN, and other globalist organizations.

RESIST!

