Breaking…President Trump Issues Birth Tourism Rule

The Trump administration on Thursday formally issued a rule allowing customs officials to deny entry to travelers whom they suspect are headed to the U.S. for the sole purpose of giving birth on American soil, reports The Hill.

A rule issued by the State Department marks the administration’s first formal effort to cut down on the practice known as “birth tourism.”

President Trump has heavily criticized. HE suggested that should be a reason for ending birthright citizenship.

Where is the rest of Congress on this?

THE RULE

“This rule establishes that travel to the United States with the primary purpose of obtaining U.S. citizenship for a child by giving birth in the United States is an impermissible basis for the issuance of a B nonimmigrant visa,” the statute reads.

There will be lawsuits, but this is a great idea.

Congress needs to get rid of the footnote that allows this. In no way, should the 14th Amendment allow this. That wasn’t the original intent.

ANCHOR BABIES ARE MORE OF THE SAME

In December 2017, the CBO released the astounding numbers of anchor babies born in the United States.

There are an estimated 4.5 million US-born children who were given birthright citizenship with at least one illegal alien parent.

As “anchor babies”, they can bring in an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the US through chain migration and they do. That’s why they are called anchor babies.

According to the CBO, there are 4.5 million anchor babies in the U.S. under the age of 18-years-old. This estimate does not include the potentially millions of anchor babies who are older than 18-years of age.

That means Americans have no say over who comes into this country, regardless of their values.

More anchor babies were born in the United States than citizens in 48 states in 2019, according to the latest government statistics. Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan was asked about it on Fox News.

He explained that “it’s a driver for illegal immigration” since the child gets welfare. The parents also never get deported.

The message we are sending to the rest of the world is to come here illegally, have your baby, get welfare, and then citizenship, according to Homan.

Then we have a ‘birth tourism’ problem resulting from it. Tourists come, have their babies, the kids come back for free college, and the parents get citizenship.

All this is going on while our Congress does nothing to address it. Now we have the numbers to prove it’s a problem, Homan says.

One of the first things the illegal — from all over the world — is do is apply for welfare, he said.

It’s driving illegal immigration.

We love immigrants but they need to come legally.