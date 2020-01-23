Left infuriated after Mnuchin notes Greta Thunberg doesn’t have an education

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was insulted by the media and social media after dismissing Greta Thunberg’s comments based on her lack of education. He was joking, but he was slammed and trended on Twitter for it.

At a press briefing at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos, Mnuchin dismissed Thunberg’s suggestion that governments and companies need to cut back dramatically on their use of fossil fuels.

When asked how that would affect the U.S. economic model, Mnuchin asked, ‘Who is she?”

“Is she the chief economist or who is she? I’m confused,” Mnuchin said, adding that it was “a joke.”

“After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us,” the former Goldman Sachs executive, who has an economics degree from Yale University, added.

ABC News wrote sarcastically, “As one of the executive producers of the last Mad Max movie, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin might have been interested in the apocalyptic climate warnings of Greta Thunberg. Instead, he took a personal swipe at the 17-year-old, saying she was in no position to give advice on climate change because she hasn’t been to college yet.”

Not only hasn’t she been to college yet, but she’s also a high school dropout. In addition, the now-17-year old has developmental and emotional disorders. Why is she an expert?

Thunberg doesn’t see the need for education on the subject to say what she is saying. That actually proves Munchin’s point.

We are not allowed to criticize their heroes, no matter how flawed they are.

THE ILLOGICAL LEFTISTS CAME OUT IN FORCE

Steven Mnuchin questioned Greta Thunberg’s qualifications compared to his own. Let’s take a look at you, Steven. Goldman Sachs: Subprime crisis

Kmart: Bankrupt

Sears: Bankrupt

Sued for fraud.

Government resources for personal use. You look incompetent and dishonest, Steve. pic.twitter.com/UTjyI9aSt3 — JRehling (@JRehling) January 23, 2020

I’m just waiting on Melania to defend Greta Thunberg from Mnuchin’s bullying. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 23, 2020

More generally, serious economic analysis says that large reductions in carbon emissions would have surprisingly low costs. It’s the people insisting that protecting the planet is incompatible with growth who don’t know economics 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 23, 2020

She was Time’s person of the year but that is ridiculous.

Greta Thunberg is TIME Person of the Year.

Steve Mnuchin produced “CHiPs.”

Who would you rather hear from about the fate of our planet? https://t.co/FX62E2ZXkM — John Wellington Ennis (@johnennis) January 23, 2020



What he said is not hateful but you can’t tell illogical AOC that.

‘Haters gonna hate & deniers will deny’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defends Greta Thunberg after Steven Mnuchin dissed the activist https://t.co/Qo001TGSde #business pic.twitter.com/uQ2CJvam5K — HP Targeting, Inc. (@HPTarget) January 23, 2020

Look at #Mnuchin, this smug clown. #GretaThunberg has more integrity and wisdom in her pinky toe than a thousand Mnuchins. These Trump cronies are wretched people, truly.https://t.co/oFPNB1UDee — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) January 23, 2020

I try to get all my economics from the guy who produced “the conjuring 2.” https://t.co/DDFGLDFUfm — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 23, 2020

EXPLAINING LATER

Speaking with CNBC later, Mnuchin explained there are other important issues including health and the spread of disease as well as nuclear proliferation have to be considered along with the climate emergency.

“Nothing against the climate issue,” he said. “But I think the youth needs to understand, the climate is one issue that needs to be put in context with lots of other things,” he said, after being asked about his remarks on Thunberg needing to further her education.

He should have also mentioned that turning the economy over to socialist Democrats won’t do a thing for the climate.