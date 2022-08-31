Breaking…Progressive AP of a Prestigious Conn. School Won’t Hire Catholics

In a new video from Project Veritas, as part of its newly launched education series, a senior official at a prominent public school.

Jeremy Boland, who serves as Cos Cob Elementary School’s Assistant Principal, was recorded bragging about how he oversees the hiring of teachers who will disseminate “progressive” political ideas in the classrooms.

Jeremy Boland, Assistant Principal of Cos Cob Elementary School said “progressive teachers are more savvy…about delivering a Democratic message without really ever having to mention politics.”

“So, it’s subtle. They [teachers I hire] will never say, ‘Oh, this is [a] liberal or a Democratic way of doing this.’ They’ll just make that the norm — and this is how we handle things, it’s subtle…That’s how you get away with it.”

“The conservative [teacher], who is stuck in her ways. I’ll never be able to fire her, and I’ll never be able to change her. So, I make an impact with the next teacher I hire.”

“Protestants in this area [of Connecticut] are probably the most liberal. But if they’re Catholic — conservative…You don’t hire them.”

“If someone is raised hardcore Catholic, it’s like, they’re brainwashed — you can never change their mindset.”

“For one position, I think we had 30 applicants. So out of all those applicants, I don’t think I interviewed anybody over the [age] of 30…the older you get, the more set in your ways — the more conservative you get.”

Connecticut Law, Section 46A-60B1bars employment discrimination.

BREAKING: @GPSDistrict Asst. Principal Discriminates Against Hiring Catholics; Hopes to Ensure Students Vote Democrat “You don’t hire them[Catholics]” “It’s subtle…They’ll never say ‘oh this is a liberal way of doing this’” #TheSecretCurriculum pic.twitter.com/b7Xd78fLlC — Maura (@indiesentinel) August 31, 2022

You can watch the full video by CLICKING HERE.

Related