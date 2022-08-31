There’s Going to Be a Run on Americans Buying F-15s

Joe Biden thinks F-15s are firearms. Earlier today, unfiying Joe referred to “brave right-wing Americans” with sarcasm dripping from his dried lips, as he said, “if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15. You need something little more than a gun.”

You should know the Biden might ban so-called assault rifles on Thursday when he gives his next bumbling, slurred speech.

He recently said that before he’s done, he’s getting rid of so-called assault rifles which he seems to think are most semi-automatics.

Former segregationist Joe, who is worried about preserving democracy, constantly tramples all over the constitution. Now, he’s after the rights of gun owners.

This is a stupid comment that shows the constitutional and historical illiteracy of the dumbest president in living memory https://t.co/gwuChSpu2R — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 30, 2022

While speaking in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday Biden also said, “The bullet out of an AR-15 travels five times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun.”

No, it doesn’t, Joe.

As Breitbart explained, Field & Stream just reviewed velocity of the five fastest rifle cartridges in June. The AR-15 rounds, .223 and 5.56, didn’t make the top five.

“Do you realize the bullet out of an AR-15 travels 5 times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun.” 🐂💩 pic.twitter.com/cTS1B84wtS — Rob Doar (@robdoar) August 30, 2022

Corn Pop has started to trend on Twitter again since he made his latest comments. In case you don’t remember the Corn Pop clip:

Are we EVER going to find out who Corn Pop was?? How hard could it be? He had multiple people in his rusty straight razor gang, hanging out in the basement of a public pool? Who else besides dementia Joe, remembers the nasty gang led by the evil Corn Pop? https://t.co/G7hWm9rmv6 — HumBird (@HumBird322) August 30, 2022

Let’s Go Brandon!

