There’s Going to Be a Run on Americans Buying F-15s

Joe Biden thinks F-15s are firearms. Earlier today, unfiying Joe referred to “brave right-wing Americans” with sarcasm dripping from his dried lips, as he said, “if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15. You need something little more than a gun.”
You should know the Biden might ban so-called assault rifles on Thursday when he gives his next bumbling, slurred speech.
He recently said that before he’s done, he’s getting rid of so-called assault rifles which he seems to think are most semi-automatics.
Former segregationist Joe, who is worried about preserving democracy, constantly tramples all over the constitution. Now, he’s after the rights of gun owners.
This is a stupid comment that shows the constitutional and historical illiteracy of the dumbest president in living memory https://t.co/gwuChSpu2R
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 30, 2022
While speaking in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday Biden also said, “The bullet out of an AR-15 travels five times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun.”
No, it doesn’t, Joe.
As Breitbart explained, Field & Stream just reviewed velocity of the five fastest rifle cartridges in June. The AR-15 rounds, .223 and 5.56, didn’t make the top five.
“Do you realize the bullet out of an AR-15 travels 5 times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun.”
— Rob Doar (@robdoar) August 30, 2022
Corn Pop has started to trend on Twitter again since he made his latest comments. In case you don’t remember the Corn Pop clip:
Are we EVER going to find out who Corn Pop was??
How hard could it be? He had multiple people in his rusty straight razor gang, hanging out in the basement of a public pool?
Who else besides dementia Joe, remembers the nasty gang led by the evil Corn Pop? https://t.co/G7hWm9rmv6
— HumBird (@HumBird322) August 30, 2022
This popped up during a serious political discussion. My friend asked: What do you really think .about Biden?
I thought for a moment then reflected: I am tired of the mocking and people calling him stupid. As a pastor, I have visited hundreds of people in aged care. On was a man who had been a business leader in Chicago, One time, as I arrived, a children’s song was playing and he was dancing with a young female aid like he was 5 or six years old, his brilliant mind, to most extent no longer available for him to use. Imagine that wonderful man being suddenly put in the white house and made president, and being hurt by scorn and mockery.
The people that would do such a thing are not only criminal but are the worst kind of traitors.
I am angry and also sad. But I can’t be angry with the old man.
There is an old saying: be careful what you wish for!
Nurse Jill wished for her husband to be president, and now she has to live with the pain that results.
Not long until the election.
It is not enough to just vote! Each of us must work for good candidates, or ignorant voters will give us more people unable to function in elected office.