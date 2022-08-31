Whites and Asians Need Not Apply for Pfizer’s New Fellowship

Pfizer has a fellowship program that only allows Hispanic, Black, and Native American recipients. The goal is to encourage diversity. No whites or Asians need apply.

It’s a “first of its kind” prestigious program. It will work to “advance students and early career colleagues of Black/African, Latino / Hispanic, and Native American descent.” They will choose 100 fellows.

The Breakthrough Fellowship Program:

One of Pfizer’s Bold Moves is to create a workplace for all, and we are committed to increasing diversity by fostering a more inclusive workplace. To build this, Pfizer has launched a Breakthrough Fellowship Program – a nine-year commitment to increase minority representation at Pfizer, designed to enhance our pipeline of diverse leaders. The Breakthrough Fellowship Program, first-of-its-kind, works to advance students and early career colleagues of Black/African American, Latino/Hispanic and Native American descent with a goal of developing 100 fellows by 2025.

It sounds racist.

Picking people by race is racist. WOKEs are racist.

Under a Frequently Asked Questions document on the program, Pfizer describes itself as an “equal opportunity employer” and encourages college students who don’t meet the criteria for the Breakthrough Fellowship Program to apply for one of the other “programs and opportunities” the company offers.

They’re equal opportunity employers for everyone but Whites and Asians.

Experts say it’s blatantly illegal.

According to Aaron Sibarium, a Washington Free Beacon reporter, “the fellowship violates the Civil Rights Act of 1866, which bans racial discrimination in contracting, and Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which bans racial discrimination in employment”.

“Major corporations seem to have forgotten that there’s such a thing as law,” said Heriot, who is also a law professor at the University of San Diego. “They seem to think that as long as they’re woke, they’re bulletproof.”

As a legal matter, that view is questionable. Some companies have scrapped race-conscious programs in the wake of discrimination lawsuits, which—when they involve overt racial quotas—typically succeed.

NEW: Pfizer offers a prestigious fellowship that bars whites and Asians from applying. The fellowship—trumpeted as a “Bold Move” on the company’s website—is a flagrant violation of multiple civil rights laws. 🧵https://t.co/rpSTtHvwCf — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) August 30, 2022

