The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied President-elect Donald J. Trump’s emergency bid to halt his criminal sentencing in New York. His sentencing will proceed as planned on Friday.

After a series of unsuccessful legal maneuvers in New York State courts, the former and future president had hoped to prevail before a friendlier audience: a Supreme Court with a 6-to-3 conservative majority that includes three justices Mr. Trump appointed during his first term.

But the court opted to stay out of the case for now.

They could have delayed it, especially given how sketchy this Manhattan case is.

Justices Alito, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Thomas would have granted the application.

Roberts and Coney Barrett are serious disappointments.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email