Trump’s Response to Supreme Court’s Denial of His Petition

The Supreme Court denied Donald Trump’s petition to delay sentencing tomorrow. President Trump said he respects the Court’s decision as it came done just a short time again.

“I’m the first president and probably one of the first candidates in history that’s under attack with a gag order where I’m not allowed to speak about something,” Trump said during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago Thursday night with Republican governors. “This is a long way from finished, and I respect the court’s opinion.”

Trump said he thought the court’s ruling was a “very good opinion for us,” noting that the justices “invited the appeal.”

“We’ll see how it all works out,” he said. “I think it’s going to work out well.”

But Trump reflected on the “lawfare” that he has been victim of, saying that it “was an attack on the Republican Party.”

“This was an attack on the Republican candidate who just won an election by record numbers—the highest number of Republican votes by far ever gotten, and we won all the swing states, we won the popular vote by millions of people,” he said. “They tried to stop that from happening—they tried to stop this election from happening or to bloody somebody up so badly they couldn’t win.”

Trump said that “the people got it, and we won by the largest number.”

“The application for stay presented to Justice Sotomayor and by her referred to the Court is denied for, inter alia, the following reasons. First, the alleged evidentiary violations at President-Elect Trump’s state-court trial can be addressed in the ordinary course on appeal,” the order states.

“Second, the burden that sentencing will impose on the President-Elect’s responsibilities is relatively insubstantial in light of the trial court’s stated intent to impose a sentence of unconditional discharge’ after a brief virtual hearing,” the court ruled.

