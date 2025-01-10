Did Sunny Hostin Admit Her Husband Bilked Ins. Companies?

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin and his practice, Hostin Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, were named in a federal lawsuit in December, Fox News reported.

Manny Hostin and his practice were among approximately 180 defendants named in a major RICO case filed in New York on Dec. 17.

RICO stands for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). This is considered one of the largest RICO cases ever filed in New York.

The Daily Mail first reported Manny Hostin and others were allegedly receiving “kickbacks” for performing surgeries and then fraudulently billing the insurance company that provides coverage for taxi companies such as Lyft and Uber.

In this clip discussing the murder of Brian Thompson, the United Healthcare CEO, Sunny Hostin appears to justify exactly what her husband is accused of doing.

Sunny Hostin’s husband has been named in a massive insurance fraud RICO case. WACTH: Hostin implicates her husband in such a scheme: “[He] operates on someone even though they don’t have insurance and then has to sue health insurance companies to get paid for the work…” pic.twitter.com/P2ZvLdmhzt — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 7, 2025

