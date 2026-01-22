Breaking: Stunning Indictments Coming Very Soon

Stunning indictments might come within hours. One rumor claims that the organizers of the radical intrusion into the Cities Church will be indicted. Rumor has it that Don Lemon will be in the mix. They have proof of his culpability.

America will win.

Arrests coming. This weekend an anti-ICE mob targeted a church, emboldened by the reckless rhetoric from Minnesota’s sanctuary politicians and the media. The First Amendment protects speech and peaceful assembly – not rioting. This administration is committed to upholding… pic.twitter.com/rBlFFiFe7U — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 20, 2026

Even more significant indictments are coming:

Tax evasion:

“The machinery is finally ramped up. They’re finally staffed, and you’re going to start to see a significant wave of indictments. Pam Bondi is in Minneapolis. I think you will see some of the funders of these protests indicted soon for bank and tax criminality. So, keep an eye on that. I think we’re going to use the tax law like they did with Al Capone to go after these funding groups …

“They landed on the ground there. It wasn’t for optics. It was for indictments. And then I think you’ll see some stuff on elections. Keep an eye on Tulsi Gabbard. She’s been working on some really amazing declassifications that I think will blow all of our minds soon. And I think that’s going to be a big moment after the Russia collusion delusion, after our crossfire hurricane…”

Christopher Wray’s FBI paid a radical leftist group to find J6 intruders and build a case that Donald Trump was behind the J6 riot/rally. This isn’t ready to go yet.

“Starting just a few days after January 6, 2021, I started treating a viciously anti-Trump group called the Sedition Hunters. By the way, they’re welcome to their opinion; that’s not the problem. What happened to the reception? Come back? I want to hear about their horrible Sedition Hunters as human informants, confidential sources.

“They pay them over $150,000, the members of this group were doing something that should have been done by the FBI or by FBI contractors above board, using facial recognition software to figure out who people were, who had attacked cops or penetrated the Capitol, so they could figure out their identity and arrest them. If you had a cop, you would get arrested. But why did the FBI do that? It makes no sense.

“Every FBI person who [was] alerted to meet this over the last few months have said, we have contractors that do this. This isn’t a confidential sourcing.

“I think a lot of people in Congress, when they get these documents, are going to be asking this question: Was this FBI money going to an opposition research project, Sedition Hunters? Was on social media day in and day out, building the case that this was a Donald Trump riot conspiracy, and the FBI’s money is flowing to them, even though they have biases, even though the emails we made public today show that they knew this group had …in fact, this work was being done overseas.”