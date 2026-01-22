Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
VA Nonprofits Won't Have to Verify Eligibility for Federal Benefits

M Dowling
We have two very corrupt female officials here for you. Princess Di, who appears on Bo Snerdley’s radio show on Saturdays, has an acronym for such women -AWFL, Affluent White Female Liberal.

Virginia State Rep. Jessica Anderson sponsored a bill to ban Virginia from requiring nonprofits to verify whether people are eligible for certain federal taxpayer benefits. With all the corruption that has been exposed, this is what she is doing. She is clearly calling for corruption from her favored nonprofits.

No matter what, they get the benefits.

In Seattle, the dimwitted mayor won’t allow any probes of Somali enterprises.

