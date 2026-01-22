VA Nonprofits Won’t Have to Verify Eligibility for Federal Benefits

We have two very corrupt female officials here for you. Princess Di, who appears on Bo Snerdley’s radio show on Saturdays, has an acronym for such women -AWFL, Affluent White Female Liberal.

Virginia State Rep. Jessica Anderson sponsored a bill to ban Virginia from requiring nonprofits to verify whether people are eligible for certain federal taxpayer benefits. With all the corruption that has been exposed, this is what she is doing. She is clearly calling for corruption from her favored nonprofits.

No matter what, they get the benefits.

NEW: In the wake of the MN fraud scandal, Virginia Democratic state rep Jessica Anderson has introduced HB1369, a one page bill that would ban VA from requiring nonprofits to verify whether people are eligible for certain federal taxpayer benefits. Yes, you read that correctly. pic.twitter.com/lAxHssiZLf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 21, 2026

In Seattle, the dimwitted mayor won’t allow any probes of Somali enterprises.