BREAKING: The Mets don’t know where Yoenis Cespedes is – Update

Update: Cespedes’ agent told the METs during the game and said he was dropping out over COV. He’s allowed to do that without pay. He’s afraid of COV.

BREAKING: The Mets don’t know where Yoenis Cespedes is. As of now, they have no reason to believe his safety is at risk. One of his Cuban connections said Cespedes is okay healthwise.

The Mets outfielder didn’t show up to the stadium in Atlanta on Sunday for the team’s game against the Atlanta Braves. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen issued a statement saying the team is unsure of his whereabouts as attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.

They checked his room in Atlanta and he wasn’t there.

The Team statement read: “As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

“Our attempts to contact (Yoenis Céspedes) have been unsuccessful,” the Mets said in a statement. pic.twitter.com/k8lBurm6bo — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 2, 2020

“Yoenis Cespedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management for an explanation and any attempts to reach Cespedes have been unsuccessful” pic.twitter.com/RHL4tXnUkE — SNY (@SNYtv) August 2, 2020

His last Intstagram post nearly a week ago: