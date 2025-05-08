News on Thom Tillis: There Are Three of Them

Nonpartisan watchdogs have filed ethics complaints against Sen. Thom Roland Tillis. It’s based on a Wall Street Journal report stating he was behind the smear campaign against Pete Hegseth. Tillis’s ex-sister-in-law orchestrated it.

Their father, also Thom Tillis, must have loved the name Thomas because he named all his sons Thomas R.

We mention this because there are reports that one of the three had sketchy real estate dealings, but it’s not the senator.

There Are Three of Them

Sen. Thom Roland Tillis is the son of Thom Raymond Tillis. His brothers are Thomas Richard “Rick” Tillis (who served in the House) and Thomas Ronald.

The Hegseth Smear

After voting to advance his confirmation earlier that day, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) informed GOP leaders that he would oppose Hegseth on final confirmation, effectively killing the nomination. And he wanted them to scrap the vote entirely.

What followed was an intense 24-hour pressure campaign in which Senate Republican leaders and Trump’s team — both in the White House and outside MAGA allies — locked arms to personally cajole Tillis to save the president’s controversial nominee, the last battle in a monthslong effort get Hegseth confirmed amid allegations of sexual assault, leadership incompetence and alcohol abuse.

The Trump-unfriendly Politico said “MAGA goons” were unleashed on the Senators to get Hegseth through. The media never calls the left “goons”, and they act like Stalinists.

Thom Roland never denied being behind the sneaky campaign; it was a slimy deal.

Today, Liberty Daily posted a link to an X investigator who thinks he may have found corruption with the brother, Thom Rick Tillis. It will be interesting to follow up on that.

One has to wonder who Sen. Tillis answers to because it certainly isn’t conservatives.

