Breaking…WaPo settled defamation suit by boy they slandered

Nicholas Sandmann tweeted that The Washington Post settled his lawsuit today. Nicholas is the young man vilified by WaPo at age 16. He was innocent of any wrongdoing at the time.

Nicholas Sandmann, one of the students from Covington High School, was smeared by the media in January 2019. He was innocently standing at the Lincoln Memorial with his student group while wearing a MAGA hat. Seeing him win his defamation suit against the Washington Post today is wonderful news.

The Covington kids were called names and social media erupted with comments as to Sandmann’s “punchable face.” Criticism erupted over Sandmann’s political expression, and the Washington Post assumed that the boys were racist and derogatory to the man Sandmann can be seen here talking to — a Native American man. They didn’t bother to research and only went by a truncated video clip and a lie told by the man since that fit their narrative.



On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post. Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit. Thanks to @ToddMcMurtry & @LLinWood for their advocacy. Thanks to my family & millions of you who have stood your ground by supporting me. I still have more to do. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) July 24, 2020

It’s a great win for his 18th birthday. Happy Birthday, Nick!

For our present to @N1ckSandmann to celebrate his 18th Birthday, @ToddMcMurtry & I gave Nicholas the gift of justice from . . . THE WASHINGTON POST#FightBack https://t.co/flBMhCC1cX — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 24, 2020