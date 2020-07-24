Philly DA is ready to arrest federal law enforcement deployed by the admin

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner said Wednesday that he would charge federal law enforcement officers deployed to his city by President Trump with crimes. He will do so if they engage in the same sort of activities recently reported in Portland.

The activities they engage in are protecting federal buildings, using tear gas, and rubber bullets if necessary. They also arrest some rioters.

Krasner has freed rioters without charges and refuses to prosecute many serious crimes.

Krasner issued the threat after President Trump listed Philadelphia as one of the violent blue cities that he would send federal officers to if they riot, WTXF reported.

Soros-funded Krasner is as far-left as anyone can be in this country. He won his DA position mostly because of the money poured into his campaign. He is anti-police and recently charged a SWAT officer with assault for clearing our protesters from an Interstate who did exactly what his superiors told him to do.

“My dad volunteered and served in World War II to fight fascism, like most of my uncles, so we would not have an American president brutalizing and kidnapping Americans for exercising their constitutional rights and trying to make America a better place, which is what patriots do,” Krasner said. “Anyone, including federal law enforcement, who unlawfully assaults and kidnaps people will face criminal charges from my office.”

Obviously, no one was kidnapped and all was done lawfully. Every officer is identified — by numbers on their uniforms.

HE HATES TRUMP

Krasner told Bloomberg there was nothing unusual about having federal authorities in the city working with the Philadelphia police on drugs, guns, and explosives cases.

“What’s unusual here is the fluffy rhetoric about taking over cities,” Krasner explained. “What’s unusual is the politicization of a normal relationship between federal law enforcement and local law enforcement. And what is really unusual is the apparently illegal stormtrooper tactics that have been used by federal law enforcement in Portland.”

NONSENSICAL KIDNAPPING BLATHER

“It is not OK to fracture skulls with what they like to call non-lethal rubber bullets or tear gas canisters,” the district attorney continued. “It is not OK when there is no probable cause to jump out of a rental van and just requisition people off the street. That looks like a dictatorship.” The hysterical Krasner added, “That looks like a kidnapping. That looks like a crime.”

The Soros DA is talking about incidents in which rioters threw canisters at officers, hammered them in the head, set fires in the federal courthouse, and damaged the building breaking windows and putting graffiti everywhere.

Krasner told Bloomberg he had full jurisdiction to arrest the officers. He believes the city and the police agree with him.

Krasner acknowledges that federal authorities had every right to deploy federal officers wherever they wanted. But, he said it is inappropriate to do so without coordinating with local authorities.

Portland has banned officers from working with the federal officers.

IT’S NOT RIOTS AT ALL, IT’S BECAUSE TRUMP HATES DIVERSITY

WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE, Krasner accused President Trump of attacking his city because Trump’s opposed to diversity.

He told Bloomberg that the President “has made it clear that he’s basically opposed to and against large groups of diverse people.”

“He’s against big cities and he is against all the freedoms Philadelphia stands for.”

No, he hasn’t.

Krasner said President Trump is “perfectly willing to act like Putin.” He mocked the 150-agent deployment of federal police to Chicago as “fluff.”

He said the deployments had nothing to do with the violent riots and looting.

Huh?

The riots in Portland have been going on for 57 days and nights. There are millions of dollars in damage to public and private buildings.

Three federal officers may have been permanently blinded by rioters who shined lasers into their eyes while they were protecting the federal courthouse from being looted and burned.

A coordinated attack by Antifa during a protest of the Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago’s Grant Park on July 17 left 49 police officers with injuries.

Krasner is so full of it, it’s coming out of his communist ears.

