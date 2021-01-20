Brennan: Admin moving “laser-like” to uncover…the pro-Trump “insurgency”

“If fascism ever comes to America, it will come in the name of liberalism” ~ Ronald Reagan

Pretending to protect Americans, fascist Brennan is spearheading the call to suppress the fake Trump insurgency. There is no insurgency on the Right. A bunch of clowns mob-attacked the Capitol, and that’s all it was.

The fake danger of white supremacists, which Democrats define as all white Republicans, is an excuse to target Republicans, especially if they are white and male.

He said on MSNBC that the Biden administration is “moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about” the pro-Trump “insurgency” that harbors “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians.”

So, it’s likely that if you are religious, don’t want open borders, like your freedom, oppose reparations, and your white, you are a target.

People are free to say what they want under the First Amendment as long as they don’t threaten violence, generally. But it sounds like Democrats plan to eliminate the First Amendment.

There are politically-motivated bureaucrats hiding behind so-called ‘democracy.’

Watch:

.@JohnBrennan: Biden intel community “are moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about” the pro-Trump “insurgency” that harbors “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians” pic.twitter.com/SjVXWhPhR8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2021

Related