Deplorable Chris Wallace just drove down Fox’s ratings no doubt

Read this and you will understand why Fox’s ratings are cratering.

Fox News host Chris Wallace said Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s inaugural address is the best he has ever heard. He’s been watching inaugural speeches since 1961. It was odd that he would say that since it was the most platitudinous speech I ever heard a president give.

Befuddled Joe, our illegitimate president, vowed to unite the country and be the president “for all Americans.” Obviously, he has no plan to do that. He’s letting his congressional leaders impeach the President and is calling us all insurrectionists and terrorists.

Wallace praised the 46th president for stating, “democracy prevailed” after the January 6th Capitol riot, adding the speech was “part sermon, part pep talk.”

We are not a democracy. We are a Republic, but not for much longer with Democrats in charge.

GREAT, JUST GREAT

“I thought it was a great speech. I’ve been listening to these inaugural addresses since 1961 — John F. Kennedy’s ‘Ask not.’ I thought this was the best inaugural address I ever heard,” Wallace told Martha MacCallum. “Obviously, a lot of this event today, a lot of the president’s speech was colored by the emotion of the fact that exactly two weeks ago, 14 days ago, there was a mob of thugs, of insurrectionists, of domestic terrorists on the inaugural stand. Joe Biden was saying democracy prevailed.”

It was not an insurrection. That’s a deliberate use of hyperbole to demonize Trump supporters.

“I think it was less an inaugural address and more part sermon, part pep talk, talking directly to the American people, saying, ‘hear me out,’” Wallace added. “It was a call to our better angels, a call saying, ‘look, we’ve got tremendous challenges, Covid, the commish racial injustice, climate change, but there’s nothing we can’t do if we come together.’”

The talk of unity is nonsense. In addition to impeaching our president, Democrats are pushing through communistic executive orders to destroy America First.

This is why Fox will continue to crash and burn. It’s enough to turn many of their viewers off. If they get rid of him, it might be worth going back.

Watch:

