65,000 troops protecting the Capitol…but…but, they think they’ll kill Biden

According to the Chief of the National Guard, there are 65,000 troops in D.C. to protect the Capitol [from Trump supporters?]. The only problem is they are vetting all the troops because they think they want to kill Biden.

Thousands more are all over the country, getting ready to clamp down on those dangerous Trump supporters.

So, who are the 81 million who voted for this?

According to the Chief of the National Guard there are now 65,000 troops in DC. He also mentions thousands more deployed across the republic under the guise of Covid relief pic.twitter.com/TtPFD0uoqn — Bruce Porter, Jr. (@NetworksManager) January 19, 2021

