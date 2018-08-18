Brennan Called Trump “Treasonous” But He Didn’t Mean “Treasonous”

Remember when the former CIA director John Brennan said the President meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki was treasonous? He was very specific and he clearly meant the meeting was “treasonous” and the President was a traitor.
It was an imbecilic comment for a former CIA director to make when it would in no way met the constitutional definition.
Just the same, people took it seriously with 216,000 ‘liking’ it and nearly 100,000 retweeting it, sending fake news around the world.
Brennan tweeted about the so-called “treason” on July 16 of this year.
“Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors,” he wrote, “It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”
Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 16, 2018
That seems rather clear. Brennan said the meeting was “treasonous” and exceeded the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors”.
Well, as it turns out, he didn’t mean treasonous meant treasonous although that’s the term he used.
Remember when John Brennan said Trump’s behavior was “treasonous”? Turns out he didn’t mean it: pic.twitter.com/PVm7mVkiJ5
— Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) August 18, 2018
It was a very reckless thing for Brennan to say and now he nonchalantly admits it wasn’t treasonous. At the same time, he is denying he said it. Brennan’s lying has gone to new heights with this one, but no one should be surprised that the man who lied to Congress under oath also lies about what he said when he was on the record and we have instant replay.
This is who the Resistance is. This is the Democrat Party today. It’s also a good example of what you can expect from MSNBC. He is their highly-paid commentator.
Personally, this behavior is quite typical for the left. I recently discovered this while attempting to have a meaningful conversation with the persons leaning, or who are left on line. In a nutshell…, they only read the headlines of MSM. They are not fact checkers nor do they know the details to any of the top stories being discussed currently. It is pointless to continue any discussion and leave them to themselves.
The term “treasonous” and calling people on the right “traitors” is becoming much the same as being called a “racist”, it is thrown at people so frivolously that it is losing all merit.
Okay, that’s Brennan, a commie just like the rest of the leftist party, formerly known as the “democrats”. They have been lying since the Civil War and, probably, before that.
The key thing to remember is that if a leftist is moving his lips and breathing, they are lying. This includes the MSM and anything they utter or publish. Can’t believe anyone takes them seriously any more, after all these decades of promises made and broken. I guess it has something to do with the “free” stuff they offer the ignorant amongst us.
And, sad to say, they reproduce.
MAGA!
you just validated their need for abortion
Evil will never triumph
This lying is just muslim convert John Brennan practicing taqiyya.
And we are surprised that this leftist fascist has changed his mind and is lying again
The Democrat Party wants nothing less than the utter destruction of White Western Christian Civilization and the genocide of white people.
President Trump called Brennan’s bluff and Brennan’s many threats did not intimidate our President. Brennan would like to change the history of Brennan failures during his tenure of CIA Director. Fortunately, the President has facts on Brennan’s many failures and will continue exposing Brennan for Brennan’s failures.
Brennan has committed felonies. Where is Sessions? (What a stupid question for me to ask!)
Oh let me guess, on the morning of November 9, 2016 after the Associated Press called the Presidential election, the Muslim convert (or so it seems) found himself “triggered” after which he became a tad erratic, feeling of which has lasted for the past 600+ days?
Well then, it’s a damned good thing that POTUS rescinded Brennan’s security clearance.
Brennan was using his Security Clearance ‘access’ as a chip in his continual tirade of false innuendo against Trump in order to disrupt and destroy an elected Administration. It gave him some credibility with the LEFT. Without that particular cashe Brennan has nothing going for him given his record of lying to Congress.
It all depends on what the meaning of “is” is.