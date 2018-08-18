Brennan Called Trump “Treasonous” But He Didn’t Mean “Treasonous”

Remember when the former CIA director John Brennan said the President meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki was treasonous? He was very specific and he clearly meant the meeting was “treasonous” and the President was a traitor.

It was an imbecilic comment for a former CIA director to make when it would in no way met the constitutional definition.

Just the same, people took it seriously with 216,000 ‘liking’ it and nearly 100,000 retweeting it, sending fake news around the world.

Brennan tweeted about the so-called “treason” on July 16 of this year.

“Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors,” he wrote, “It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”

That seems rather clear. Brennan said the meeting was “treasonous” and exceeded the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors”.

Well, as it turns out, he didn’t mean treasonous meant treasonous although that’s the term he used.

Remember when John Brennan said Trump’s behavior was “treasonous”? Turns out he didn’t mean it: pic.twitter.com/PVm7mVkiJ5 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) August 18, 2018

It was a very reckless thing for Brennan to say and now he nonchalantly admits it wasn’t treasonous. At the same time, he is denying he said it. Brennan’s lying has gone to new heights with this one, but no one should be surprised that the man who lied to Congress under oath also lies about what he said when he was on the record and we have instant replay.

This is who the Resistance is. This is the Democrat Party today. It’s also a good example of what you can expect from MSNBC. He is their highly-paid commentator.