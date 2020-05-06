Governor Cuomo is “reimagining education” with Bill & Melinda Gates

As Dr. Fauci and left-wing politicians have said, we will never go back to normal. This is our ‘new normal.’ You should hate that phrase for what it will represent. Governor Cuomo gave us a glimpse of that with his latest plan involving Bill and Melinda Gates, who brought you Common Core.

He said we must not go back to the children sitting in a classroom with a teacher. That’s an old model we need to throw out. They are developing a blueprint to “reimagine education” into an even more rote, statist monolithic system than it already is.

They plan to bring together ‘experts’ to reimagine it all. How many teachers we wonder. They sure didn’t involve many teachers in planning out Common Core.

“The last few months have been an incredibly stressful time full of change, but we have to learn and grow from this situation and make sure we build our systems back better than they were before,” Cuomo said.

He continued, “One of the areas we can really learn from is education because the old model of our education system where everyone sits in a classroom is not going to work in the new normal. When we do reopen our schools let’s reimagine them for the future, and to do that we are collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and exploring smart, innovative education alternatives using all the new technology we have at our disposal.”

Putting more technology into education is fine, but replacing the human-to-human contact is not fine. Yet, that is the strong suggestion here. No more classrooms with a teacher? Huge lecture rooms for the young?

NYSUT’s Andy Pallotta states:

“NYSUT believes in the education of the whole child. Remote learning, in any form, will never replace the important personal connection between teachers and their students that is built in the classroom and is a critical part of the teaching and learning process — which is why we’ve seen educators work so hard during this pandemic to maintain those connections through video chats, phone calls, and socially distant in-person meetings. If we want to reimagine education, let’s start with addressing the need for social workers, mental health counselors, school nurses, enriching arts courses, advanced courses, and smaller class sizes in school districts across the state. Let’s secure the federal funding and new state revenues through taxes on the ultrawealthy that can go toward addressing these needs. And let’s recognize educators as the experts they are by including them in these discussions about improving our public education system for every student.”

Jasmine Gripper, executive director of the public education advocacy organization Alliance for Quality Education, released the following statement:

“Governor Cuomo’s collaboration with the Gates Foundation for online education could be a threat to public schools as we know them. New York is enduring a crisis of future-altering proportions, and we must decide whether we will move forward into a better future, or one that deepens the inequity and injustices of our past.

