Irrational virtue signalers take over the mask debate

By
M. Dowling
-
0
Joe Biden is wearing two masks to double down on virtue signaling.

Have you noticed the people that are alone in their car driving around wearing a mask? They are either irrational or virtue signalers. When people are rational, they don’t politicize an illness or the means to protect themselves from it.

As Frank Luntz says in this clip, it’s dangerous to politicize pandemics.

The media has terrorized people and in other cases, they’ve made it clear that you are a Democrat if you wear a mask and a Republican if you don’t. It’s ridiculous.

Watch:

Democrats have us performing like seals with the rubber ball on our noses, but you know they don’t walk around with masks on all the time when they are not before the cameras.

This is Joe at his recent birthday party with the Atlanta mayor:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.