Time’s ‘persons of the year’ – tyrants, killers of the elderly, communists, dummies

The list of nominees for Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” award was announced on Wednesday.

Despite issuing a directive forcing nursing homes in New York to accept coronavirus-positive patients, killing thousands, serial killer Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a candidate for the “Person of the Year.” About 35% of people think Cuomo deserves the award.

Tyrannical Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is also nominated, and 19%, voted for her even though she is ruining lives with her prohibitive COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. She also implemented a rule that led to the deaths of older people in nursing homes.

Snatching up a 59% approval rating on the poll is communistic racist Stacey Abrams, who still thinks she is the governor of Georgia.

The only Republicans who could get votes were President Donald Trump, who was at 8%, Vice President Mike Pence at 3%, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) coming in at 2%.

Dems were in plentiful supply with the following results: Heels-up Sen. Kamala Harris (68%), senile Joe Biden (64%), dumb Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (38%), communist Sen. Bernie Sanders (23%), House Speaker Marie Antoinette Pelosi (22%), and communist Sen. Elizabeth Warren (17%).

There were 6% of people who said Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett should be Time’s “Person of the Year,” the same percentage as rapper Cardi B.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the fraud, was the highest-rated individual with 81% of people voting for him to be the “2020 Person of the Year.” He is the doctor who continually changed his mind.