Brennan’s Triggered! Elon Joked About “National Hero,” Dr. Fauci

In 2020, right before the election, CIA Director John Brennan and former DNI James Clapper signed on to a letter with 48 other intelligence officials to lie and claim the Hunter laptop story had all the earmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign.

They knew it was a lie. They had the laptop since at least December 2019. It was clearly Hunter’s laptop.

On Sunday, Mr. Musk tweeted his pronouns are “prosecute Fauci.” We already wrote about Alexander Vindman going off the rails over the tweet. He wasn’t alone in his disdain for Mr. Musk daring to joke about Dr. Fauci, who helped in the creation of the coronavirus and then lied about it.

John Brennan called Fauci a “national hero,” but we all know Brennan is a serial liar. He provably lied multiple times in sworn testimony to Congress.

He accused Musk of fueling hate for allowing the Right a voice.

What Brennan is really angry about is that Mr. Musk might release the Fauci files with information about the deep state and Democrat social media collusion.

The Left is going to try to destroy Elon Musk.The buzzwords are Musk is fueling hate.

Dr. Fauci is a national hero who will be remembered for generations to come for his innate goodness & many contributions to public health Despite your business success, you will be remembered most for fueling public hate & divisions. You may have money, but you have no class. https://t.co/0zabyXMERz — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) December 11, 2022

OTHERS DISAGREE

Marjorie Taylor Greene “affirmed his pronouns.”

Tom Fitton tweeted: @elonmusk The Left’s hysterical response to @ElonMusk‘s criticism of Fauci (along with slight mockery of transgender extremism) is something else that they have so much invested.

Director Erroll Webber wrote, “Fauci and @TheDemocrats promulgated lockdowns all over the country. Meanwhile, these same Democrat officials enabled, funded, and bailed out rioters defying their own lockdowns during the Summer of Love in 2020.”

KitDotcom gave him a trophy emoji.

The memes were rockin’.

