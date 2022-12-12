Vindman Goes Bonkers Ranting That Elon Musk Is Goebbels

Alexander Vindman decided to call Elon Musk, now the owner of Twitter – Joseph Goebbels. Goebbels, of course, was Adolf Hitler’s propaganda minister. He didn’t just rant that he was Goebbels, he screamed in tweets that everyone has to leave Twitter and he’s promoting “dangerous, radical views.” Musk joked that his pronouns are “prosecute Fauci.”

As Megyn Kelly said, this is “true crazytown.”

Vindman wants Twitter destroyed. He sounds like he’s having a nervous breakdown.

Read his tweets below, and then read about how he insulted the US in conversations with Russian soldiers.

This is true Crazytown. Elon Musk is like Goebbels now?

Musk Derangement Syndrome. https://t.co/C1EOlf2yWP — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 11, 2022

Vindman was the Ukraine deep-throat. There was no whistleblower, just Vindman and his invented story of Ukrainegate. He’s a pot stirrer.

A Lt. Col. who had to reprimand Vindman had plenty to say about him.

Lt. Col. Hickman said that during simulation exercises, Vindmann was speaking with Russians, denigrating the USA and causing discomfort.

He described Vindman as “apologetic of American culture, laughed about Americans not being educated or worldly, and really talked up Obama and globalism to the point of uncomfortable.”

Hickman said Vindman laughed with Russians at the expense of the U.S. personnel. It was very uncomfortable and unprofessional. He responded to a complaint and found officers and subordinates were uncomfortable around him. Vindman, then a Major, was bashing Americans before a subordinate. Lt. Col. Hickman reprimanded him.

The tweets were removed by the censors, but I saved them here.

