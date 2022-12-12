Mitt Romney Doesn’t Want Any Hunter Laptop Probes

Romney told The Bulwark, a left-wing propaganda outlet, he believes investigations by the soon-to-be Republican-controlled House are a waste of time and resources.

The Bulwark, and Democrats, they quoted, are anxious to kill the investigation after spending the past six years investigating Donald Trump for any imaginable slight.

As for Romney, he’s no longer much of a Republican, if he ever was. He’s in the party to push Republicans toward Democrats.

The Bulwark quoted him.

The lone break with Republicans came once again from Mitt Romney, who told The Bulwark those types of political investigations, particularly into Hunter Biden, are a poor use of Congress’s already-limited resources.

“I think it’s really hard to know what the politics of a course of action might be in this day and age, to know where our party stands, what our base wants, what independent voters want,” Romney said. “But I think you have to do what you think is right and I think the American people want us to tackle some of the big challenges we have—immigration, inflation, and so forth—and the other things that divert from those priorities I think are a waste of time.”

In May 2021, Romney was one of six Republican Senators to vote in favor of the bill that created the January 6 Committee.

That’s an investigation he likes. That tells you all you need to know.

Related