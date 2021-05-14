Israel tricked the terrorists and took them down

Yesterday, when the IDF posted that “IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip”, it was only to trick Hamas terrorists into their underground city. They then blew it up. ARUTZ SHEVA has the report.

During the attack, many kilometers of terror tunnels were destroyed. It’s not clear how much damage was done but it’s extensive.

This was a brilliant and successful ploy. It will likely save lives.


