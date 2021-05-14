Israel tricked the terrorists and took them down



















Yesterday, when the IDF posted that “IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip”, it was only to trick Hamas terrorists into their underground city. They then blew it up. ARUTZ SHEVA has the report.

During the attack, many kilometers of terror tunnels were destroyed. It’s not clear how much damage was done but it’s extensive.

This was a brilliant and successful ploy. It will likely save lives.

The target: The Hamas ‘Metro’ tunnel system in Gaza. The operation: 160 aircraft, tanks, artillery and infantry units along the border. We struck 150 targets and damaged many kilometers of the Hamas ‘Metro’ network. pic.twitter.com/otn7JKxB9c — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 14, 2021

Related

















