Brian Stelter Will Need a Job Soon, Co-Workers Want Him Fired

Jon Nicosia, the President of News Cycle Media, said sources are telling him “Brian Stelter’s days are numbered with the network.” Discovery management “very much considers him a Zucker henchman and embarrassment” and believes he is “a negative partisan lighting rod and distraction going forward” /more to come.

At another time, new boss John Malone called him a “cancer.”

INSIDERS WANT HIM FIRED

Insiders want Stelter fired for not reporting the Zucker affair. Stelter failed to report the “open secret” affair between top boss Jeff Zucker and staffer Allison Gollust.

Stelter is the chief media correspondent for CNN and the host of a CNN program called Reliable Sources. Yet, he kept it quiet, co-workers said.

“The network needs to step up and fire Brian Stelter,” a CNN insider told DailyMail.com

“He is allegedly our top media reporter – yet he failed to report on the scoop that everyone in the office knew,” sources added.

Additionally, another source said Stelter was “Jeff Zucker’s water boy for years. No one believes he didn’t know about all of this.”

They even bashed Stelter for “sitting on his moral high horse” and “ripping Fox and every other media outlet that Jeff tells him to.”

You can watch a C-Span audience roast him on this link.

Who could forget his endorsement of crooked lawyer Michael Avenatti for President of the United States? Watch:

CNN’s Brian Stelter last year on Michael Avenatti running for president: “And looking ahead to 2020, one reason I’m taking you seriously as a contender is because of your presence on cable news.” pic.twitter.com/2Wn2bX17kx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 22, 2019

