Elon Musk Might Be Moving to Plan B – Possibly with Partners

The New York Post is reporting that Elon Musk is considering bringing in partners on his Twitter bid.

Sources say an announcement could come within days.

The sources also say he could team up with private-equity firm Silver Lake Partners, which was planning to co-invest with him in 2018 when he was considering taking Tesla private. Silver Lake tried to help Tesla go private but the effort failed.

Silver Lake’s Co-CEO Egon Durban is a Twitter board member.

It’s unclear if Musk would increase the offer to more than $43 billion.

The Twitter board is planning a poison pill to stop the takeover but that may not stop other entities or people from acquiring their own shares of up to 15% of the company. Those owners could partner with Musk to force a sale, make changes in the executive ranks or push for other overhauls of the company.

However, Twitter’s poison pill might include like-minded investors. They haven’t filed the plan yet.

All of a sudden, the Left wants Section 230. Should Elon Musk succeed in buying Twitter, the Left wants him sued for every tweet they don’t like.

The Left is on Twitter calling for an end to Section 230. Mika leads the way.

Musk is definitely not going away easily. When he makes up his mind, he’s tenacious.

An interesting sidenote is he might be thinking of long form tweets.

Yishan, the founder of Terraformation, responded to questions about whether the takeover succeeds or not. He doesn’t know but said he’ll guess the takeover succeeds.

Elon Musk responded and said: My most immediate takeaway from this novella of a thread is that Twitter is way overdue for long form tweets!

