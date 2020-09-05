Brilliant black professor on Critical Race Theory — “revenge society,” “racism under new management”

A White House memo, we reported about earlier, calls for a ban on federal agencies conducting training on “critical race theory,” and “white privilege” with taxpayer dollars.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is seeping into government, education, science, corporations, and it includes intersectionality*, another abomination.

A BRILLIANT BLACK MAN EXPLAINS WHY CRT MUST BE ABOLISHED

Watch the explanation of the theory by Dr. Thomas Sowell in the clip below. Critical Race Theory was developed by Derrick Bell, Barack Obama’s mentor.

Sowell said Bell himself knew he had no business serving as a professor at the Harvard Law School. That’s according to Professor Sowell. It ended up giving him the choice of being a nobody among all these accomplished individuals or doing his own thing. “Unfortunately, he chose the low road,” Dr. Sowell said.

By black, Bell, the father of CRT, doesn’t mean skin color. He means people who also think black as he defines it. He’s an idealist but you could say that “about Hitler in his early days.”

Bell has a “totalitarian mindset” — he has an” ideological intolerance.”

Referencing both Bell and Obama, Sowell said they believe in “a revenge society” — it’s “very ugly,” Sowell said. Bell was against racism once, but now he wants racism “under new management.” That makes it “particularly ugly” for Bell, Sowell concluded.

Sowell doesn’t think racism is systemic and unabated but there are black leaders who will have nothing without racism.

Sowell really lays it out here:

THE EXECUTIVE ORDER

An Ohio group called, ‘We the People Convention or WTPC, pulled together all the tea party and 912 groups in Ohio years ago to communicate with each other.

They have a great convention every year.

When Trump ran in 2016, the Republican party of Ohio would not let their canvassers carry Trump’s material to their door-knocking assignments.

So, the WTPC teamed up with the NRA in Ohio to get Trump elected. The National Republican Party ended up not using the Ohio State Republican Party for their electioneering but relied on the NRA and the WTPC network throughout the state.

They are now working on this issue.

The President’s order to root out this training in all executive agencies states:

“It has come to the President’s attention that Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date ‘training’ government workers to believe divisive, anti-American propaganda,” Vought wrote in a letter to the heads of executive departments and agencies.

Citing press reports that agencies have conducted training where employees are told that “virtually all white people contribute to racism” or that racism is “embedded in the belief that America is the land of opportunity,” Vought said training of that nature “run counter to the fundamental beliefs for which our nation has stood since its inception.”

IT IS AN “EXISTENTIAL THREAT” (This Marxist indoctrination in government started under Obama by the way):

Read the Order here:

M-20-34 by Johannah Winter on Scribd

*Intersectionality:

Intersectionality is defined as the interconnected nature of social categorizations such as race, class, and gender as they apply to a given individual or group, regarded as creating overlapping and interdependent systems of discrimination or disadvantage. It is ”through an awareness of intersectionality, we can better acknowledge and ground the differences among us.”

Not all feminists who are white are white feminists, according to the theory, but most white feminists are white. I would have said all white feminists were white.

If you’re not confused yet, here is the definition of white feminism:

It is a brand of feminism centered around the ideals and struggles of primarily white women. While not outright exclusive, its failure to consider other women and its preoccupation with Western standards and the problems faced by the “average woman” is often alienating to women of color, non-straight women, trans women, and women belonging to religious or cultural minorities.

White people don’t have to think about race on a daily basis. [No one does baby]