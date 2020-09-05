President bans critical race theory training from federal agencies, it will be war

On Friday evening, the White House Office of Management and Budget, at the direction of the President, ordered all federal agencies to “cease and desist” any government training programs that include any reference to “critical race theory” or “white privilege.”

The dangerous anti-American views out of this theory popular in academia claim our systems are inherently racist and the concept of race itself is not biological. Ethnicity, instead, is the product of a white society that uses systems and institutions to advance its own interests at the expense of minorities.

OMB Director Russ Vought wrote, “It has come to the President’s attention that Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date ‘training’ government workers to believe divisive, anti-American propaganda,” Vought writes in the memo, obtained first by RCP.

“For example, according to press reports, employees across the Executive Branch have been required to attend trainings where they are told that ‘virtually all White people contribute to racism’ or where they are required to say that they ‘benefit from racism,’” he continued.

Heritage scholar Christopher Rufo called for the indoctrination to stop.

Expect this to be a new battle in the culture war.

The days of taxpayer funded indoctrination trainings that sow division and racism are over. Under the direction of @POTUS we are directing agencies to halt critical race theory trainings immediately.

Trump's administration cracks down on racist teachings in various executive branch agencies: "divisive, false, and demeaning propaganda of the critical race theory movement is

contrary to all we stand for as Americans and should have no place in the Federal government"

CRITICAL RACE THEORY, JUDGE THEM BY THE COLOR OF THEIR SKIN

White Privilege

All whites are inherently racist. Racism is embedded in our culture from its founding. Nothing is intrinsically bad, not even rape, except for maybe Christianity, freedom, the free market, and rich white people. Crimes are committed because of our constitutional freedoms which allow us to hurt people. If we limit peoples’ freedoms, there will be no crimes and no evil.

Those are a few of the white privilege tenets.

Based on Critical Race Theory, the underlying assumption of white privilege, which the intellectuals believe is a given, is that all whites are inherently racist and whites are to blame for everything. You can’t call them racists either. Racism, according to the theory, is prejudice plus power; and since (according to the theory) black people have no power in society, by definition, they can’t be racist.

If you don’t go along with this garbage, you are in “white denial”.

Christians

Christian hegemony, according to the ideology, is the “everyday, pervasive, deep-seated, and institutionalized dominance of Christian values, leaders, and Christians as a group, primarily for the benefit of Christian ruling elites.”

Capitalism

The theorists want capitalism dismantled — of necessity. Free market capitalists have ethnocentric values. Capitalism is synonymous with racism, white privilege, sexism, and so on, according to her warped vision.

They don’t like European descendants or blacks who like so-called white values either.

Free Speech

Some preach limits on free speech because it hurts people and could cause people to commit crimes. The false assumption being they wouldn’t have committed crimes if they weren’t hurt. Painful language must be stopped at every governmental level, many adherents say.

Dr. Bell

Professor Derrick Bell, who developed Critical Race Theory was a friend and mentor to Barack Obama.

Professor Derrick Bell of Harvard, words from his obituary:

BELL WAS CREDITED WITH DEVELOPING “CRITICAL RACE THEORY,” WHICH SUGGESTED THAT THE U.S. LEGAL SYSTEM WAS INHERENTLY BIASED AGAINST AFRICAN AMERICANS AND OTHER MINORITIES BECAUSE IT WAS BUILT ON AN INGRAINED WHITE POINT OF VIEW. HE ARGUED IN HIS MANY BOOKS AND LECTURES THAT THE LIFE EXPERIENCES OF BLACK PEOPLE AND OTHER MINORITIES SHOULD BE CONSIDERED IN HIRING DECISIONS AND IN APPLYING THE LAW.

That was true once, but the only systemic racism we have left is affirmative action.