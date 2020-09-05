History comes back to smack us in the face comrades

The lecture in the clip below was recorded on April 3, 1967. In it, the narrator discusses a book by Manning Johson called Color, Communism, and Common Sense. Johnson was a black man who had been a member of the communist party. Johnson also wrote Reds in America.

People weren’t ready to hear his warnings then because we came off a period of history in which conspiracy theorists and extreme reactions covered up the truth of the communist movement in the United States — the McCarthy Era. However, communism has infiltrated the USA under the banner of socialism while using race as a cover and a motivator.

G. Edward Griffin is the lecturer and was notable as a conspiracy theorist, but in this clip, he is describing Johnson’s book quite well.

Johnson informed on the Communist Party during the McCarthy Era and claimed later to have left the Communist Party because of his original religiosity, his disagreement with the Party’s promotion of the Soviet Negro Republic in the “Black Belt” of the USA, and the insincerity of the Party in saving the Scottsboro Boys. The final straw was the Hitler-Stalin Pact of 1939, Wikipedia claims.

Watch, you won’t regret it: