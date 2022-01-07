Brilliant Summation of Dem’s J6 Remembrance

Yesterday was such a transparently ridiculous day. It’s not worth spending time on except to say it’s the destroy Trump once and for all day. The elites in the Uniparty are trying to bring us, peasants, around with hyperbole. Pelosi even ended the drama in song. We live in a movie where nothing is real.

Pelosi still won’t release her correspondence from that day and SHE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR SECURITY at the Capitol.

In any case, the best summation I saw was by Rob Schmitt. It’s brilliant.

Watch:

