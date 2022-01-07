Gov De Santis Invests in Microchips & Semiconductors to Disempower the CCP

On Wednesday, Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis announced he would invest the state’s funds to increase microchip and semiconductor manufacturing in Florida so that the Chinese Communist Party could not “hold our supply chain hostage.”

“We have to start standing up as Floridians and Americans,” DeSantis said at a press conference. “We cannot be captive. Key sectors of our economy should not be captive to some of these foreign nations, particularly outfits like the Communist Party of China. And then even when you have allies like Taiwan, how that could impact, if there was a disruption there, could throw a lot of this through the loop even more than we’ve seen over the past year and a half. So the more we have this capacity within our own country but particularly within our own state here in Florida, the more opportunities there’s going to be for people and the more secure both our economic supply chains will be and our national security.”

The Chinese Communist Party steals America’s technology and is a threat to the semiconductor supply chain. I am investing funds to increase microchip and semiconductor manufacturing in Florida so that the CCP cannot hold our supply chain hostage. pic.twitter.com/ji1emvw7AG — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 5, 2022

