Brit Hume says “Joe Biden is senile”

Brit Hume said during pre-debate coverage that he “doesn’t think there is any doubt that Joe Biden is senile.” He also said no one can count on Biden doing badly tonight. He can pull it out.

Also, the expectations for Biden are set so low that unless he starts “to drool,” it won’t matter.

Hume lit up Twitter and the cancel culture is out with their fangs and knives.

Watch:

Now Brit Hume is on to say that Biden is definitely senile but there’s a chance that won’t be visible tonight and he’ll be well-prepped and perform well anyway. pic.twitter.com/L22kyboYNE — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 30, 2020