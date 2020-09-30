Ratcliffe’s new statement on bombshell intel released today — “It’s not Russian disinformation”

By now, you have heard about the bombshell intelligence that was sent to Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham today by DNI John Ratcliffe showing that the Russians knew since July 2016 that Hillary cooked up a plan to accuse Donald Trump of colluding with the Russians to help him win the 2016 election over Hillary Clinton. In addition, Barack Obama and his senior officials were briefed. It is likely that Joe Biden was included in the briefing.

We won’t even bother going into all the times Hillary pretended and whined she lost the election thanks to the Russians.

THE MEDIA CALLS IT “RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION”

Rachel Maddow, who’s hosting Clinton tonight as part of MSNBC’s debate coverage, is already playing the “Russian disinformation” card to counteract the bad news.

“Intel chief releases Russian disinfo on Hillary Clinton that was rejected by bipartisan Senate panel” Secretary Clinton joins us live tonight before the debate: 8PM ET, MSNBC. https://t.co/euTW4Dppkh — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 29, 2020

THE LETTER ABOUT THE PLAN

This is the letter that went out today from the DNI and it put Hillary in the crosshairs. DNI John Ratcliffe presented the Senate With Brennan notes highlighting the Clinton Campaign’s intent to create a Russian Conspiracy narrative in July 2016. They did exactly that.

09-29-20_Letter to Sen. Graham_Declassification of FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigations_20-00912_U_SIGN… by Johannah Winter on Scribd

THIS IS NOT RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION

Other media are going with the same line of attack. After Politico released a similar story, DNI Ratcliffe issued an additional statement — this is not Russian disinformation.

Looks like Ratcliffe shut down this Politico story pic.twitter.com/Tz0SBOKrRu — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 29, 2020

The media will cook up another scheme to counteract that. They are ultimately very corrupt.