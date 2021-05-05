Brit Hume thinks backlash is coming on Critical Race Theory and 1619 Project

M. Dowling
In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.

~ author unknown

The 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory are anti-American and racist theories about America being built on slavery. White people are all painted as white supremacists. Critical Race Theory is state-sanctioned racism, period.

Tennessee, Arkansas, and Florida are banning it. More are expected to ban it.

“When we have a whole bunch of little kids who are told from a very young age that they are defined by their skin color…you are going to end up with a society where everybody is tribal, and everybody is racist.” FAIR president Bion Bartning on @ABC last night.

There’s more, but you get the idea.

Brit Hume says there is a backlash coming. We hope so. It’s overdue.

Watch:

Dare to speak the truth:

  2. So sad that divide and conquer still works.
    Maybe it is the cosmic waiting room where everything repeats forever all for the purpose of demonstration.

    • I’ve had more than enough of demonstrations. It’s enough to know history repeats itself. Most people don’t bother to actually read and learn history. This leads me to believe there are a lot of slow learners. Or, they are part of the indoctrinated teachers and students of a deliberately dumbed down society in the US, by a regressive movement called Marxism. Liberalism is not progressive it is regressive resulting in, regurgitating a programed response of toxic waste.
      Keeping in mind that all movement is not forward and all change is not progress.

