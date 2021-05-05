Brit Hume thinks backlash is coming on Critical Race Theory and 1619 Project

In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.
~ author unknown
The 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory are anti-American and racist theories about America being built on slavery. White people are all painted as white supremacists. Critical Race Theory is state-sanctioned racism, period.
Tennessee, Arkansas, and Florida are banning it. More are expected to ban it.
“When we have a whole bunch of little kids who are told from a very young age that they are defined by their skin color…you are going to end up with a society where everybody is tribal, and everybody is racist.” FAIR president Bion Bartning on @ABC last night.
There’s more, but you get the idea.
Brit Hume says there is a backlash coming. We hope so. It’s overdue.
Watch:
Dare to speak the truth:
Really listen to what @jordanbpeterson is saying here. If we all boldly told the truth right now, consequences be damned, I think we could turn this descent into Marxist hell around more quickly that we can possibly imagine. (But it’s not without risk.) pic.twitter.com/dVINAGcRsu
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 4, 2021
So sad that divide and conquer still works.
Maybe it is the cosmic waiting room where everything repeats forever all for the purpose of demonstration.
I’ve had more than enough of demonstrations. It’s enough to know history repeats itself. Most people don’t bother to actually read and learn history. This leads me to believe there are a lot of slow learners. Or, they are part of the indoctrinated teachers and students of a deliberately dumbed down society in the US, by a regressive movement called Marxism. Liberalism is not progressive it is regressive resulting in, regurgitating a programed response of toxic waste.
Keeping in mind that all movement is not forward and all change is not progress.