Brit Hume thinks backlash is coming on Critical Race Theory and 1619 Project









In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act. ~ author unknown

The 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory are anti-American and racist theories about America being built on slavery. White people are all painted as white supremacists. Critical Race Theory is state-sanctioned racism, period.

Tennessee, Arkansas, and Florida are banning it. More are expected to ban it.

“When we have a whole bunch of little kids who are told from a very young age that they are defined by their skin color…you are going to end up with a society where everybody is tribal, and everybody is racist.” FAIR president Bion Bartning on @ABC last night.

There’s more, but you get the idea.

Brit Hume says there is a backlash coming. We hope so. It’s overdue.

Watch:

Dare to speak the truth:

Really listen to what @jordanbpeterson is saying here. If we all boldly told the truth right now, consequences be damned, I think we could turn this descent into Marxist hell around more quickly that we can possibly imagine. (But it’s not without risk.) pic.twitter.com/dVINAGcRsu — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 4, 2021

Related