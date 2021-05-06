Piers Morgan doesn’t like the idea of the Duchess’s new book









Piers Morgan said he is still very angry about Meghan and Harry discussing why they fled to the U.S. and alleged racist statements from Royal family members. He’s now agitated by her new children’s book on father-child relationships.

The Meghan fans say he’s angry because she ignored him years ago. Maybe, but doesn’t he have a point?

“How the hell can Meghan ‘I hate royalty but call me Duchess’ Markle preach about father-child relationships,” Piers blasted in a tweet. “[W]hen she’s disowned her own Dad, and wrecked her husband’s relationship with his?”

