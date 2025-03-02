British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the BBC that Britain, France, and Ukraine have agreed to draft a ceasefire plan to present to the United States as part of renewed efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. They will meet today to discuss a plan.

Starmer offered “unwavering” support for Ukraine.

“We’ve now agreed that the United Kingdom, along with France and possibly one or two others, will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting, and then we’ll discuss that plan with the United States,” Starmer told the BBC on Sunday after a meeting between Trump and Zelensky collapsed on Friday. Both Starmer and Macron have spoken to Trump since then.

Oh, really. This should prove interesting. In other words, the globalists plan to develop a peace plan. They didn’t want Trump to have a success.

Keir Starmer trusts US President Donald Trump’s conviction for a Ukraine peace deal. The prime minister said the UK and France will work with Kyiv to stop the war with Russia and discuss the plan with the US going forward.

Europe is looking at how it can provide weapons, and finance. Good. It’s their hemisphere. Let them step up to the plate.

The UK, France, and Ukraine will present a deal to Trump, which obviously rejects Trump as a negotiator.

What could go wrong?

